EFL Cup, Manchester United 2-0 Burnley: Eriksen and Rashford send Red Devils into quarter-finals

Manchester, December 22: Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford were on target as Manchester United eased into the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Vincent Kompany's return to Old Trafford.

Manchester City great Kompany enjoyed numerous derby victories over United but his Red Devils reunion as Burnley manager ended in a fourth-round defeat on Wednesday (December 21).

Eriksen opened the scoring with a 27th-minute strike before Rashford doubled the advantage in the second half of United's first game since the World Cup.

Championship leaders Burnley impressed in parts but were punished for wasteful finishing as Erik Ten Hag's side booked their place in Thursday's last-eight draw.

Alejandro Garnacho squandered a glorious eighth-minute chance as Bailey Peacock-Farrell raced out to keep out a tame finish after Bruno Fernandes' incisive pass.

Fernandes provided another defence-splitting diagonal ball for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who acrobatically hooked across for Eriksen to tap home a deserved opener.

A curled Manuel Benson strike forced a smart save from Martin Dubravka, who almost turned into his own goal from the resulting corner, before Peacock-Farrell pushed away to deny Antony Martial at the other end.

Scott McTominay whipped a presentable opening over after the interval, but Rashford extended United's lead when his powerful run ended with a drilled finish into the bottom-left corner.

Advertisement

Darko Churlinov wastefully prodded wide on the counter-attack and Ashley Barnes blazed over as a profligate Burnley showing ensured there was no way back for the Clarets.

What does it mean? United back firing after World Cup

United ended the first half of the Premier League season positively to sit three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who have played a game more, before the World Cup break.

Ten Hag's side picked up where they left off, albeit they were unconvincing at times in the first half, as United progressed from a sixth straight EFL Cup clash against Burnley.

United had lost three of four home ties in the competition before this victory, though Ten Hag will still demand improvements with tougher tests to follow when the Premier League returns.

Fernandes shines after Ronaldo departure

Questions were often posed as to Fernandes' influence alongside Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at United before the latter had his contract terminated in November.

Playmaker Fernandes shone in his first game without Ronaldo as he created a game-leading three chances, including a pinpoint pass for Wan Bissaka's assist in the first half.

Deputy Dubravka unconvincing

David de Gea remains Ten Hag's first-choice goalkeeper and the Spain goalkeeper may have little concern over his position after an unconvincing performance from Dubravka.

The Slovakia international almost punched into his own net before a poor touch nearly gifted Burnley an equaliser and was caught out again in stoppage time, though those errors proved to be irrelevant.

What's next?

United return to Premier League action at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (December 27), when Burnley host Birmingham City in the Championship.