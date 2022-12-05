Rumour has it: Manchester City open to selling Jack Grealish to sign world class midfielder

Manchester City are focused to bring in a midfielder next summer. The Premier League club may let go of Ilkay Gundogan as the German's contract expires at the end of the season, and want a replacement for Gundogan.

And according to reports, they are eyeing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has been a hot prospect in European football after his rapid rise in Germany. The English midfielder joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City and has never looked back since.

A midfielder who has elite technique coupled with array of rich attributes, Bellingham is one of the most sorted-out midfielders in Europe even at the tender age of 19. And City are keen on the player, along with many other clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG all are said to be impressed by Bellingham and are keeping tabs on his development. But Manchester City are gearing up fast and may make a bid for the player come next summer.

But Bellingham will cost City north of 100 million pounds. And according to Football Insider, City are prepared to offload Jack Grealish to fund some of Bellingham's transfer fee.