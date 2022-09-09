Manchester City transfer window review

Kolkata, September 9: Manchester City concluded one of their busiest transfer windows in recent years by recording an impressive profit, despite spending well over £100 million on new signings this summer.

The Cityzens have won four of the last five Premier Leagues but Pep Guardiola has still bolstered his squad, which was already very strong.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund is certainly the headline signing, and was the first to be announced this summer after his £51 million release clause was triggered.

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips followed from Leeds to bolster the midfield after Fernandinho's departure. The Cityzens have also added more strength and depth their squad with the arrivals of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, left-back Sergio Gomez and deadline day signing Manuel Akanji.

Guardiola has also sanctioned high-profile sales of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, and Gabriel Jesus and Aleks Zinchenko to Arsenal. The Sky Blues have managed an impressive £60m net profit this summer with over £30m of sales from the academy and more fees from sales of City Football Group players.

Therefore, it can be said that the Cityzens have enjoyed a fairly successful transfer window. Their have improved their squad despite making significant amount of net profit.

Haaland is a signing who has what it takes to take Manchester City to the next level and has already started making goalscoring look ridiculously easy. It is frightening how good Guardiola's team will become when the Norwegian truly settles into the side. Julian Alvarez, who was signed in January, has also joined the Cityzens this summer after spending six months on loan at River Plate and also looks like a world-class attacker in the future.

Phillips has not yet made much of an impact in the side but he makes the squad a lot stronger and will definitely get his chances as the season progresses. The Cityzens' signing Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji is a clear indication of the Sky Blues' intent that they are not taking any chances this season and have all the positions covered.

Manchester City start as favourites in every competition they play but to be fair, this could be their best ever squad and largely thaks to the fact that that they have a striker as good as Haaland.