Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Community Shield 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Kick Off Time in IST

Manchester City and Liverpool will mark the 100th edition of the FA Community Shield when the Premier League giants clash in the traditional season curtain-raiser this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's Man City booked their place in the 2022 Community Shield by a virtue of winning the Premier League last season. Jurgen Klopp's Reds, on the other hand, booked their spot via winning the FA Cup last season.

The two sides battled till the very last matchday of last season and in the end Man City edged out Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point. While City ended with 93 points, Liverpool were so close with 92 points after the 38-match season.

Although they missed out on the league title, Liverpool won two titles last season including the FA Cup, in which they beat Chelsea in the final via penalty shoot out. The Reds also beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final via a penalty shootout.

In the 99 editions of the Community Shield, Liverpool and Man City have faced each other just once with Guardiola's men running out victors in 2019 via a penalty shootout after the match had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

However, the two sides have won the Community Shield multiple times so far. Liverpool has won in 15 of 23 appearances, while Man City has won in 6 of 13 appearances. Manchester United are the most successful club having won the Charity Shield 21 times followed by Arsenal, who have won it 16 times.