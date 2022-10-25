Manchester City want Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 25: Manchester City have expressed their interest in Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following his immense impact at the Naples club.

The Georgia international has been one of the standout performers in Europe this campaign playing an integral role behind in Luciano Spalletti's side's high-flying start to the season.

The Gli Azzurri are currently leading the Serie A table and have also won all four of their champions League games this campaign, including a massive 4-1 win against Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia has made his move to Napoli this summer itself and has already showcased his undisputed talent. The attacker has already scored seven goals and produced eight assists in 14 games for Napoli and has become the lynchpin of the side.

His exploits at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has quite naturally attracted suitors from all across Europe with clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain among the admirers.

Kvaratskhelia is regarded as the future of Georgian football and is widely tipped to become their greatest ever. He is likened to his compatriot and Georgian legend Georgi Kinkladze, who has a strong connection with Manchester City from his playing days having spent three memorable years at the club.

And, the Cityzens could hold an advantage over their rivals due to Kvaratskhelia's due to the influence of his idol Kinkladze.

Pep Guardiola has assembled a world-class side over the years at the Etihad Stadium. They are near-flawless in every department and quite naturally, start every competition as favourites and have won the Premier League four times in the last five years.

However, there is still a lot for the Sky Blues to achieve as they are yet to win their first ever UEFA Champions League title. Adding a player of Kvaratskhelia's caliber could well take them to the next level and potentially a step closer to their ultimate ambition.

Kvaratskhelia is capable of playing across the front three but looks most comfortable on the left flank. He could be a big upgrade on the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish and would complement Erling Haaland really well thanks to his technique, pace and selfless nature. Also, he would be a fantastic signing for the long-term as he is just aged 21 now.