Manchester United 2022-23 pre-season preview and fixtures

Bengaluru, June 28: Manchester United have kick-started their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign starting from June 27th as Erik ten Hag oversees his first training session as the new Red Devils manager.

He was joined by assistants Mitchell van der Gaag, with whom he worked at Ajax, and former England boss Steve McClaren.

Players involved

The former Ajax manager took charge of his first training session with only around 12-15 first-team players around him alongside a couple of under-21 squad members. The players who haven’t been involved in international fixtures have returned to Carrington to start pre-season under Erik ten Hag.

David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek, etc were among the senior arrivals. Other senior United players like Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire or Fred, etc who featured in the round of June international are due to start pre-season training next Monday.

United are edging closer to securing a deal for Barcelona’s De Jong and should a deal get completed by the end of this month, he too could join the group from next week onwards.

The Dutch manager will have a massive job on his hands to turn his new side's fortunes around and the groundwork for the success will depend upon the pre-season training and six fixtures.

His first massive test will be up against English rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12, with the match taking place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand's capital.

The club will then travel to Melbourne, Australia to take on the A-league side, Melbourne Victory on July 15. It will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the same venue, next, they will face Premier League rival Crystal Palace on July 19th. To round out their time in Australia, they will next face Aston Villa on July 23 before flying to Norway.

At Oslo, Norway United will encounter a more challenging test when they will face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on July 30. A day later United will host their first match at Old Trafford against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, which will be the final pre-season fixture ahead of the new Premier League campaign starting the very next weekend.

PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

1. Tue 12 July, 18:30 IST:

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Advertisement Advertisement

2. Fri 15 July, 15:35 IST

Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Cricket Ground

3. Tue 19 July, 15:40 IST

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Melbourne Cricket Ground

4. Sat 23 July, 15:15 IST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Optus Stadium, Perth

5. Sat 30 July, 17:30 IST

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

6. Sun 31 July, 16:00 BST

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano

Old Trafford, Manchester