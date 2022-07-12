Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: Ten Hag makes encouraging start with big friendly win

Bangkok, July 12: Erik ten Hag tasted victory in his first pre-season friendly as Manchester United manager as they eased to a 4-0 win over Liverpool.

United have not beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since 2018 and suffered 5-0 and 4-0 defeats to their arch rivals last season.

But Ten Hag's side claimed a comfortable win over Jurgen Klopp's men in Bangkok, though it came in a game that saw both sides make a raft of changes throughout.

Still, it was an encouraging start for Ten Hag, who saw Jadon Sancho open the scoring for his team in the 12th minute when he fired into the bottom corner after Liverpool failed to clear a Bruno Fernandes cross.

Liverpool's inability to clear their lines haunted them again when Fred lofted an effort over Alisson from the edge of the area on the half-hour mark.

Anthony Martial made it 3-0 three minutes later after dispossessing Rhys Williams and, though the fourth did not come until the 76th minute, it arrived in style.

It was youngster Facundo Pellistri who rounded things off for United. He slotted in following a one-two with Amad Diallo after a quick counter was started by Eric Bailly.