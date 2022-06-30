Manchester United agree deal for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 30: Manchester United are poised to confirm their first summer signing with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia expected to complete a deal within this week.

The left-back was thought to be on the verge of signing for Lyon after both the sides agreed on a fee before the Red Devils swooped in to hijack the deal.

Malacia, who shares an agent with fellow United target Frenkie de Jong, is now anticipated to be United's first signing for around £13 million plus add-ons.

With that in mind, here we have taken a closer look at the 22-year-old left-back and what will the Dutchman bring to the Theatre of Dreams.

Career so far

The 22-year-old is a product of Feyenoord's famous youth academy and has been a member of the first team over the last five seasons. However, he has been in the limelight in the last two years being one of the left-backs in the Eredivisie.

He featured on 50 occasions in all competitions last season, contributing one goal and five assists in the process. He also was a member of the Feyenoord team that made it to the final of the UEFA Conference League before losing to Jose Mourinho's Roma. He has already broken into the Dutch side under Louis Van Gaal with five Caps already to his name so far. He is also expected to lead the left flank of defence in the World Cup.

Playing Style

The 22-year-old is also able to play a role in the build-up and is technically skilled. He is also a strong one-on-one defender and very difficult to beat due to strong acceleration and anticipation over short spaces.

The Dutch defender although isn't as dangerous in attack as someone like Andy Robertson or Marcelo, however, he is an all-round fullback, having unique qualities both in defence and attack.

His position in the United squad

At just 22 years of age, all of the signs point to a player of huge potential, however, Malacia might act as an understudy to Luke Shaw in his first season at Old Trafford. The English left-back is still expected to be Ten Hag's first choice and Malacia could take the position of Alex Telles who is now expected to leave the club.

Having said that, considering Luke Shaw's injury record and United's participation in the Europa League, the youngster should get enough opportunity to prove his worth and surpass Shaw to be the first choice for years to come.