Manchester United and Chelsea target poised to leave current club
Manchester United and Chelsea have had a stuttering start to the Premier League campaign this season. Their striker issues have been glaring as both teams have struggled to score goals this term, with 20 and 17 goals respectively in the league for United and Chelsea so far.
After the World Cup, the January transfer window will be open and the Premier League giant duo are expected to make a move for a striker. Man United, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo exit are said to looking actively for a striker in the market.
And journalist Fabrizio Romano states Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix is a target for both the clubs. Joao Felix is currently in Qatar as a part of the Portugal squad and has already netted a goal against Ghana in Portugal's 3-2 win last Thursday.
In a recent show, Romano has said Joao Felix is open to leaving Atletico Madrid as he has been having an issue with Atletico boss Diego Simeone.
"Joao Felix is a special talent, but we know his situation with Atletico Madrid has not been easy," Romano said. "He's had a good relationship with the club and the fans, but there are tensions with Diego Simeone. This is why he's now open to leaving Atletico Madrid in 2023 - we'll see if it's in January or in the summer," Romano added. Atletico paid a lot of money to sign Felix from Benfica in 2019, and they are keen to keep the 23-year-old. But Romano has confirmed if a club can come up with a significant offer, Felix may well be allowed to leave. The Portuguese has scored 4 goals for Atletico in the season in 18 appearances. It looks certain that United or Chelsea, whoever wants to make a move, will have to conjure up a decent sum to get their man. Will he improve Chelsea or Man United? Manchester United and Chelsea both have struggled with their forward options this term. United have had Ronaldo at the fringes and their forward line of Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial have not been that prolific. Chelsea, on the other hand, have just 9 goals scored by their five forward players so far, so they won't mind to bring in someone like Felix. A move to Premier League can be tricky. Joao Felix will obviously require some time to adapt to the league and be accustomed with the style of play, but it is a risk worth taking for either club to come out of this crisis.
