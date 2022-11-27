Manchester United and Chelsea target poised to leave current club

"Joao Felix is a special talent, but we know his situation with Atletico Madrid has not been easy," Romano said.

"He's had a good relationship with the club and the fans, but there are tensions with Diego Simeone. This is why he's now open to leaving Atletico Madrid in 2023 - we'll see if it's in January or in the summer," Romano added.

Advertisement

Atletico paid a lot of money to sign Felix from Benfica in 2019, and they are keen to keep the 23-year-old. But Romano has confirmed if a club can come up with a significant offer, Felix may well be allowed to leave.

The Portuguese has scored 4 goals for Atletico in the season in 18 appearances. It looks certain that United or Chelsea, whoever wants to make a move, will have to conjure up a decent sum to get their man.

Will he improve Chelsea or Man United?

Manchester United and Chelsea both have struggled with their forward options this term. United have had Ronaldo at the fringes and their forward line of Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial have not been that prolific. Chelsea, on the other hand, have just 9 goals scored by their five forward players so far, so they won't mind to bring in someone like Felix.

A move to Premier League can be tricky. Joao Felix will obviously require some time to adapt to the league and be accustomed with the style of play, but it is a risk worth taking for either club to come out of this crisis.