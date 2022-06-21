Manchester United battling a host of clubs for Hoffenheim star David Raum: Good option for Ten Hag?

Bengaluru, June 21: Manchester United are reportedly ready to join the tug of war for the Germany breakout star David Raum this summer as is seeking an exit from Hoffenheim.

The left wing-back has caught the eye of a number of top sides following his blistering display in Germany last season. The Red Devils are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old, with the Premier League giants already in talks with the German club.

Raum's impressive tenure last season

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in the past year or so, having leapt from the second tier of the German football to Bundesliga. He signed for Hoffenheim last season from second division Greuther Furth and immediately made his mark in the last campaign.

He helped Greuther Furth win promotion to the Bundesliga with 15 assists in the second division in 2020-21 and maintained the same form in Bundesliga as well.

He recorded three goals and 13 assists in Bundesliga the last term and was one of the most productive fullbacks in Europe. He is now in contention to start for the German National Team in the upcoming World Cup which affirms his influence.

Clubs Linked

A host of clubs have been chasing the defender including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United as well as Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga side reportedly have already made an enquiry. But having already signed in the likes of Sule, Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi and Salih Ozcan this summer, they reportedly now are facing financial shortcomings. Raum is reportedly valued at around €30-35 million and the German club could only sign him if they can offload Raphael Guerreiro or Nico Schulz. United in that case could emerge as a potential suitor due to their more financial power.

Good option for Ten Hag?

Neither Luke Shaw nor Alex Tellas has been convincing for United over the last two seasons. The duo managed just five assists over the whole season and signing a potential upgrade over them is a brainer. In Raum, United would get someone, who is solid and excellent with his attacking output as well as aware of his positional sense. However, all being said any move could see either Luke Shaw or Alex Telles getting the axe from the side.