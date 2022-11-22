Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo exit

London, Nov. 22: Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Ronaldo, who is at the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal, caused a stir last week in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, criticising United, senior figures at the club and cmanager Erik ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he felt "betrayed" by the Red Devils, claiming they have made "zero progress" since legendary boss Alex Ferguson departed Old Trafford in 2013.

United issued a statement following the explosive interview that said they had "initiated appropriate steps".

The club on Tuesday revealed the 37-year-old has left the club for a second time.

A statement on United’s official website read: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Source: OPTA