Manchester United could make a shock move for Hakim Ziyech, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 18: Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea outcast Hakim Ziyech, as per latest rumours in England.

The Blues have made the Moroccan international available for transfer, but have not been able to off-load him yet.

Italian champions AC Milan were believed to be keen on a move for the 29-year-old, but have failed to agree agree a fee with the Blues.

It is now believed that Manchester United manager Erin ten Hag has identified the creative winger as a solution to the Red Devils's issues up front.

This has been a frustrating window for the 20-time English champions as they have missed on their priority targets. Ajax winger Antony was initially wanted by the Red Devils but they were priced out for the deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

United boss knows Ziyech closely from his time at Ajax and managed him for almost two and a half years before the winger made his switch to Chelsea. Ziyech has made more career appearances under the now-Red Devils boss than under any other manager.

Ziyech played the best football of his entire career under the Dutch manager, scoring 35 goals and providing 53 assists in 100 games for the Amsterdam club.

United have missed genuine quality on the flanks for a long time now and they have looked toothless this season so far. Ziyech is a player Ten Hag already knows well and hence, he could make an impact at Old Trafford.

With the Blues ready to sell the 29-year-old, Ziyech is unlikely to cost United a fortune either. The Moroccan's versatility could be a huge asset for the Red Devils as he is also equally capable of filling in in the number ten role.

Ziyech has not quite managed to live up to his fee and hype at Chelsea but that is also largely because of the fact that he was not given too many opportunities to make an impact.

In two seasons at the club, he has made just 29 starts for the London giants. Ziyech scored eight goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions last season for Chelsea.

If given more chances, he could finally showcase his true ability at Old Trafford. If available at a bargain price, the deal makes a lot of sense.