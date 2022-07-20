Manchester United could move for Gianluca Scamacca

Bengaluru, July 20: Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca as the Italian international continues to be chased by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham United have been the two teams linked strongly with the Serie A hitman but they both seemed to have opted for alternatives. PSG have already signed wonderkid Hugo Ekitike while the Hammers are also thought to be closing in on a deal to land Armando Broja from Chelsea. This could mean that the Red Devils could have a free run to solve their striker problems with Scamacca.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest threat for the Red Devils last season up front having scored 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions but the Portuguese international seems to be keen on a move away from Old Trafford as he seeks to play in the Champions League. Scamacca could prove to be a solid replacement for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if the Portuguese superstar manages to find an exit route from the club.

Scamacca has been somewhat of a late-bloomer so far but his rise has been rapid over the last season. The 23-year-old has been formerly on the books of clubs like Lazio, Roma, and PSV where he was pretty average before Sassuolo snapped him up.

After four up and down loan spells with Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli, and finally Genoa, he finally had his breakthrough season for Sassuolo last time out and established himself among the most exciting young attackers on the planet.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 38 games for Sassuolo last season ranking sixth in Serie A's top scorer charts. His goalscoring figures might not look too exciting but his overall style of play will be a solid fit in Erik ten Hag's system.

He is blessed with a massive frame of 6'5 from which it is quite evident that he can offer plenty of physical and aerial presence but he is also quite excellent on the ball for a player of his size. Scamacca's ability on the ball is what makes him one of the most coveted attackers in world football.

The Italian international could be the perfect striker to bring the most out of Manchester United forwards like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and others. Bruno Fernandes will also get the freedom to burst forward whenever possible if a player like Scamacca spearheads the Red Devils' attack.

Erik ten Hag knows how to get the most out of his attackers which he showed at Ajax with Sebastian Haller and Scamacca has what it takes to be the next.