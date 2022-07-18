Manchester United defender could move to Napoli - Good deal for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, July 18: Despite starring in both the pre-season games, defender Eric Bailly could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer as according to rumours, Serie A side Napoli are in advance talks with the side over a transfer.

Napoli have reportedly made inquiries into the availability of signing the 28-year-old as they look to sign a successor to Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea recently. United are aware of the interest and reportedly will not stand in way of the center-back who has been mostly been out-of-favor of the first team in recent years.

Bailly's struggle at Old Trafford

Eric Bailly's signing from Villareal in 2016 has been anything but underwhelming. Despite showing glimpses of top quality in his initial years, inconsistencies have plagued his time at the club.

Often injured and mistake-prone, he slowly has demoted in the pecking order under three different managers. He has struggled to stay fit and has been disappointing when given the opportunity to start in recent years. In the last three campaigns, Bailly has made only 20 combined appearances in the top flight, which justify his standing on the side.

The 28-year-old is now down to fourth-choice center-back in the United pecking order and the arrival of Martinez could put him further down the line.

Good deal for all parties involved?

The signing of Martinez could be the final nail in the coffin for the Ivory Coast international with the defender now having no choice but to seek an exit from Manchester United and move elsewhere in an attempt to revive his career.

At just 28 years of age, he still has a lot of top years left in him, and signing for a top side like Napoli could hand him a fresh opportunity to do that, where the pressure and limelight will be lesser than in England.

United are reportedly looking at a fee of €10-15 million for his signature which is way lesser than his signing fee. However, the transfer will be a good deal for the English side as getting him off their wage bill would be a good step towards cleaning up the unwanted deadwood.