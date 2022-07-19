Manchester United defender could secure a move to Wayne Rooneys DC United - Good deal for all parties?

Bengaluru, July 19: Manchester United defender Phil Jones’ Old Trafford career may finally be drawing to a close – with a potential move to Wayne Rooney’s DC United reported to be on the cards.

Jones has been out of favor at Old Trafford for the last few seasons and has been up for transfer several times. However, with injury issues ramping up and no potential suitors available, United could not manage to offload.

However, the defender seems to have now recovered from a long-term knee injury. He was handed some minutes by former boss Ralf Rangnick last season after almost two years and the 30-year-old is now eager to continue his playing career with full freedom once again.

However, at 30 years of age, he is not expected to make a surprising grade under the new Dutch boss.

Furthermore, he is not reported to be a part of Ten Hag's plans moving forward and is expected to be sold this summer. Jones has just more than a year left on his deal and could be available for a cut-price deal as well.

Several Championship sides reportedly were interested in his signature but now as per the latest rumors, his former United teammate Wayne Rooney is interested in signing Phil Jones for his new club DC United. The Manchester United top-scorer took charge of the MLS side where he previously spent two seasons as a player recently after leaving Derby County.

Languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the English coach now seems to be looking to make some big signings in order to make a late push for a playoff spot. And Jones is reportedly one of his preferred choices and his warm relationship with the defender could play a key role in luring him to the United States.

Good deal for all parties involved?

United already have several players on their center-back roster ahead of Jones in the pecking order and he would be nowhere near to the first team if he stays put. Unlike at Old Trafford, Jones will feature regularly in the MLS.

While MLS will not be as alluring as the English top-flight, however, it will provide the opportunity for the 30-year-old to rekindle his career, especially while playing under a well-known individual. The transfer will be a good deal for the English side also as getting him off their wage bill would be a good step towards cleaning up the unwanted deadwood.