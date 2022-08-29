Manchester United defender set to return to former club: Should Ten Hag let him leave?

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace over a possible move in the ongoing transfer window.

The Selhurst Park side want to sign a new right-back this summer, with the Manchester United defender emerging on their radar.

The English defender was signed from Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019 on a five-year deal. He did fairly well in his first season and was a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the 24-year-old has lost his place in the XI since the Norwegian’s departure.

The new Dutch manager clearly has favoured Diogo Dalot over him in the first team line-up and that is unlikely to change soon. United are as a result ready to ship him off till his stakes are somewhat up.

United are also said to be looking to add a right-back to the team before the deadline hence would push Wan-Bissaka further towards the exit door. The 24-year-old so far has not had many interests coming around, only his former side Palace are said to be actively working on a deal to bring him in.

The Eagles are not exactly empowered with depth at right-back with Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne the only specialists on the club’s books. The United defender would definitely be able to help in that regard and would also bring a wealth of experience too.

Transfer situation

The English full-back has two years left on his £90k-per-week contract. United want to obtain a reasonable fee for the defender however considering his recent performance, they are unlikely to get any. Palace reportedly had offered only £10m for his signature which is a massive loss to United.

The Red Devils hence are unlikely to allow the right-back for such a mere amount. As of now, it is expected that United would grant the player to leave for Palace on a loan deal, and an obligation to buy with a better amount could be inserted.

Should United sell him?

Ten Hag clearly does not rate Wan Bissaka much and at this point, it will be good for all parties involved to let him leave. Selling or loaning him out would open up a place for the right-back slot which could allow United to invest in a new option. The move will also benefit the 24-year-old who could relish more first opportunities in a familiar environment.