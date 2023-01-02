Manchester United eyeing a free transfer for Karim Benzema, a good deal?
Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a sensational move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
Benzema's deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress in contract talks either and Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to take advantage of that.
The Ballon d'Or winner is allowed to hold discussions with foreign clubs from January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.
Arsenal and Manchester United are both ready to make their offer for the French superstar ahead of a sensational free transfer in the summer. The Red Devils have reportedly offered the Ballon d'Or winner a crazy salary, significantly more than what he currently earns. The Red Devils have also promised the Frenchman an undisputed starting role up front. It is understood that both Benzema and Real Madrid have no plans to end their association soon but the striker wants a significant rise in his wages and also wants a two-year deal to commit to his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
From a financial point of view, bringing a striker of Benzema's calibre on a free transfer would be a huge coup for Manchester United. Even at the age of 35, Benzema is still a force to reckon with and is arguably the most complete striker in world football at the moment. However, he clearly will not be a long-term solution and it might not be a good idea to sign him when Erik ten Hag's is slowly but surely building a side, eyeing long-term success. The Red Devils are in dire need of a number nine but should rather invest in a young striker who has plenty of football left in him and can be a part of the side for many years.
Karim Benzema has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Real Madrid since his move from Lyon in 2009. The 35-year-old is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' history with 331 goals in 618 games. However, the Frenchman took his game to the next level in the last few seasons, particularly since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. He scored 44 goals and laid down 15 assists last season to help Real Madrid win both the Champions League and La Liga. Benzema has struggled with injuries this season but has still scored eight goals in 13 games across competitions.
Will Benzema to Manchester United be a Good Deal?
