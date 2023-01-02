Manchester United eyeing a free transfer for Karim Benzema, a good deal?

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a sensational move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Benzema's deal with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress in contract talks either and Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to take advantage of that.

The Ballon d'Or winner is allowed to hold discussions with foreign clubs from January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both ready to make their offer for the French superstar ahead of a sensational free transfer in the summer. The Red Devils have reportedly offered the Ballon d'Or winner a crazy salary, significantly more than what he currently earns. The Red Devils have also promised the Frenchman an undisputed starting role up front. It is understood that both Benzema and Real Madrid have no plans to end their association soon but the striker wants a significant rise in his wages and also wants a two-year deal to commit to his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.