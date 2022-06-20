Manchester United eyeing Derby County sensation Malcolm Ebiowei - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 20: Derby County under Wayne Rooney faced a relegation last season due to a 21-points deduction after going under the control of an administration.

However, the side experienced many positives in the current season and one of them was the breakthrough of Ebiowei.

Among many other youngsters, Rooney put his faith in the young forward and the youngster delivered fairly in his limited stint. Now as per rumours, Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to bring the highly-rated forward to Old Trafford this summer.

Not a prominent face to the football world yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about the young Derby County prodigy:

1. His career so far

Ebiowei spent his academy years with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Rangers, respectively, before arriving at Derby in September 2021. The youngster signed for the Rams with a short deal as an Under-18 player.

But after his seven goals in seven games in the Under-18 division, including a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Leeds, he was immediately promoted to the Under 23 side. He put in an impressive display over there as well which made manager Wayne Rooney hand him a debut in against Hull City in February 2022. Since then he has made 16 appearances in all competitions scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

2. His playing style

The 18-year-old is an adept player who is good at scoring and creating goals. Last season Ebiowei has mostly played as an inside forward on the right flank however he is a versatile attacker who can also play as an attacking midfielder as well as a centre-forward. The left-footed attacker is suitable for playing the direct ball between the defensive line while also likes to make the cut from either of the wings to the open field and try to score from inside.

3. Clubs linked

Ebiowei’s current deal at Derby is set to expire at the end of June and he is yet to agree on fresh terms at Pride Park. The player is eager to make a jump to Premier League however United are not the only side circling around him. Crystal Palace are also believed to be targeting the teenager while Nottingham Forest are also keeping a close eye on him.