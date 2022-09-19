Manchester United lining up January move for Youri Tielemans - Good option for Ten Hag?

Bengaluru, Sept. 19: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on recruiting Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans in January.

The Red Devils made six new signings in the summer which definitely have improved the side. However, it is understood that the United management is ready to back the Dutch manager once again in January with three new signings next on the agenda.

Getting a central midfielder is expected to be the priority in January while the United manager is also believed to be eager to add a new right-back and a new forward additional.

The central midfielder who is said to be on the top of the wishlist is the Leicester midfielder. The 25-year-old will be into the final six months of his Leicester contract in 2023 should his position remain the same, meaning a cut-price deal could be on the cards. The Belgian midfielder was linked with an exit in the summer also with Arsenal said to be the most interested but a deal could not be completed.

Now with the January window impending, he could again be linked with several sides with the Red Devils one of them.

A good option for Ten Hag?

Tielemans has been one of the best players for Leicester since his arrival in England in 2019 and there is no doubt he would improve the United squad. Playing as a central midfielder he could be the perfect deputy to Eriksen who has been the star in the middle of the park. The Denmark international has been playing as a deep-lying playmaker the role that Paul Pogba used to play.

The former Spurs midfielder however seems to be the only player in the current squad who could be spread in the same shape. Neither Fred nor Mctominay is adapted to playing the same role, meaning United need someone from the market for that position as a deputy to Eriksen. The 25-year-old Belgian midfielder could act in a similar role, hence United's interest in him definitely makes sense.