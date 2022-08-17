Manchester United linked with Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 17: With the current lack of attacking options present at Manchester United and growing concern over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils are said to be exploring the market for a forward extensively with only around two weeks left in the transfer window.

As a result, a host of names have already been linked with the side and the latest name to be associated with them is Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

The 23-year-old has had a decent debut campaign in Spain last year and Atletico could be willing to cash in if any big offer arrives. The rumours are said to be in the earlier stage so far but things could escalate quickly in the coming week.

Here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:

His career so far

The Brazilian established himself in the European circuit while playing in Bundesliga. Most notably while playing for RB Leipzig where he was poached by former Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick. He made a move to Hertha Berlin midway through the 2019-20 campaign later and helped the club secure a mid-table finish with seven goals.

It made Atletico splash the cash on him last season. Cunha produced a good impression in La Liga last season despite being majorly playing as a backup striker under Simone. He managed six and assisted as many goals in 29 La Liga games.

Playing Style

Cunha's playing style has been often compared to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian is said to be a pressing monster and drops down deep to get the better of the wide forwards. Prominently a forward but the 23-year-old can play anywhere across upfront. His pace and attacking threat for his age is impressive and he certainly has the potential to become a future star anywhere he plays.

Transfer Fee

With him having a contract until 2026, Atletico could be looking to avail as much money possible from the Old Trafford side. It is understood that United have offered the Spanish club an offer of about £42 million. However, the club may look for more money considering United's desperation while it remains to be seen also if the player also wishes to join a side that will not compete in the Champions League.