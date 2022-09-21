Manchester United linked with Benfica talent Goncalo Ramos - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Manchester United oversaw a busy summer transfer, which saw six new incomings at Old Trafford.

The arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony and Martin Dubravka all have been pretty positive so far with the club looking to improve on every front.

However, the Dutch manager still remains intent on strengthening his front line with a new striker. With Ronaldo's uncertain future still lingering and Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial being the Red Devils' only established central strikers United are exploring the market for a new forward.

As per the latest rumours, Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos is reportedly one of the options the club is looking at closely. United reportedly has been impressed with the 21-year-old's recent performance and a £25 million move has been mooted.

Goncalo Ramos' impressive performance so far

Following the departure of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, the Portuguese talent has emerged as Benfica's main striking option. So far, the 21-year-old has lived up to the expectations with 12 goals to his name already. The young Portuguese striker has been an integral part of a Benfica team who have won all 13 of their matches across all competitions this campaign.

Playing Style

The 21-year-old is a centre-forward but can also play in multiple positions across the forward line. He likes to drop deeper and help build his side's attacking play. He drifts at the wing and also acts as a second striker in being able to hold up the ball and help the wingers to join him in the attack.

Transfer Linkup

The young forward was linked with a move to Premier League in the summer with Southampton and Newcastle United both reportedly interested in him. The player however chose to remain in Portugal to develop his game and it has been a good choice. United's interest regardless could tempt him to make a move.

Ramos however has a £100million release clause, but as per rumours, Benfica could allow him for a fee close to £25million, making the move pretty feasible for the Red Devils.