Manchester United linked with Sasa Kalajdzic, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 15: As per reports in England, VfB Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic has caught the attention of Manchester United as the Red Devils look for further additions to their attack.

It is also claimed that the Austrian international is also keen on a move to Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and has been chased by some of the biggest clubs around the world in recent months.

Manchester United have been evidently in the market for a number nine this summer. They have missed out on Red Bull Slazburg striker Benjamin Sesko, who will join RB Leipzig next summer, and recently withdrew their interest in Bologna star Marko Arnautovic. It is now suggested that Arnautovic's international teammate Kalajdzic has attracted interest from Erik ten Hag's side.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Devils lost Edinson Cavani this summer with his contract expiry and are now left with two options up front. There remains concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club while Anthony Martial is currently injured. Kalajdzic could prove to be a solid alternative for them under the circumstances.

Blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 7 inches, Kalajdzic quite naturally excels in the air and would make Erik ten Hag's side a lot stronger aerially. However, despite his big frame, he is far from a conventional target man. In fact, Kalajdzic also excels in his linkup play and could help Ten Hag in getting the most out of his underperforming wide players.

Kalajdzic started his career as a defensive midfielder and looked out to former Manchester United star Nemanja Matic as his idol but as his career progressed, he was eventually molded into a number nine. Despite his big physique, the striker is quite agile and often drifts outside to create openings for his teammates. He is is also capable of playing as a number ten and even on either flank.

The 25-year-old towering striker scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga outings for Stuttgart the last term but is yet to open his account for this campaign. In total, he has scored a total of 24 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga side while producing 12 assists till date.

If Erik ten Hag manages to bring Kalajdzic this summer, it could turn out to be a deal that could entirely change the complexion of their side.