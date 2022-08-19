Manchester United linked with Thomas Meunier - Good option for the Old Trafford side?

Bengaluru, Aug 19: With less than two weeks left for the summer transfer window to close, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag needs to fix a lot of issues at Manchester United, not only by coaching but also by bringing in quality and new faces.

The signing of midfielders and attackers as of now is getting the headlines however the right-back position needs work as well. None of United's current right-backs has proved to be convincing so far. Although Diogo Dalot remains the first choice at the side, however United are apparently looking for an upgrade while trying to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As a result, in recent weeks the club have been linked with several names and the latest name to be associated with them now is Borussia Dortmund's right-back, Thomas Meunier.

Meunier's Dortmund tenure

The 30-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago and has been satisfactory to replace Achraf Hakimi at the Signal Iduna Park. The right-back has struggled in his own way with recent injury issues, but he has done well to carve a place for himself in the Bundesliga club’s first-team squad. So far, he has featured 62 times for Borussia Dortmund netting three goals and providing seven assists.

Transfer Fee

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly not comfortable losing the 30-year-old at this stage but there is an understanding that a fee close to €15 million could tempt the German side. Apart from United, Barcelona are also said to be interested in a deal so it will be engaging to see, how this ends.

Good Option for United

Ten Hag has preferred Dalot at the right-back due to attacking instant however the Portuguese defender has been poor in the defensive third. Meunier in that could be a perfect upgradation in this same profile. The Belgian defender is an attacking right-back also has been quite all-around defensively as well. If he can manage his injury issues, he would be an upgrade over all of United's current right-back options.