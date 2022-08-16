Manchester United looking to sign Barcelona defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 16: Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

As per reports in Spain, the Blaugrana have considered both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot among the options as they look to sign a new right-back this summer. It is understood that Erik ten Hag has no plans to offload Dalot but could be interested in selling Wan-Bissaka due to his lack of attacking output. And, they are planning to replace the Englishman with Dest.

The young American international full-back previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, with the coach having overseen his development at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The 21-year-old made a total of 38 appearances under Ten Hag before heading to Barca for £18.9 million in 2020. However, he has not quite managed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou but Ten Hag believes that he could be an upgrade on Dalot and Wan-Bissaka.

Dest wants regular first-team football and understands that it will be difficult at Camp Nou. Barcelona are reportedly asking for around €20 million (£16.9 million) for the American, who made 31 appearances last season, providing three assists. He has three years left on his current deal with Barcelona and is reportedly keen to prove himself at the Catalan club.

Dest is a right-back who could fit like a glove in Ten Hag's system. He already knows the manager closely and has formerly worked with him at Ajax. Dest loves to burst forward on every opportunity and also has solid recovery thanks to his incredible pace.

The USA international could prove to a solid upgrade on Wan-Bissaka thanks to his excellent attacking ability and could provide solid competition to Dalot for a place at right-back. Struggling Manchester United are in a dire need of reinforcements following their dismal start to the new campaign.