Manchester United planning shock move for Olivier Giroud, a good deal?

Bengaluru, January 5: Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud after refusing to meet Atletico Madrid's demands for Joao Felix.

Diego Simeone's side are reportedly demand a £18.3 million package to part ways with the Portugal international but neither Manchester United and Arsenal are willing to meet their demands.

Manchester United are clearly in need of a striker after parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November and injury worries to the other options currently at the club.

Anthony Martial has been in and out with injuries and has not been able to inspire on a consistent basis. Marcus Rashford has been on fire but it would be a huge blow if the Red Devils fail to land a new number nine in January.

Felix was believed to be Erik ten Hag's priority target after falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid. However, they have now shifted their focus on Giroud, who is of a completely different profile.

Giroud is full of experience at the highest level and also had spells in England with both Chelsea and Arsenal. He is also prolific at international level and was a part of the France side that won the World Cup in 2018 and finished runners up in 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Even at the age of 36, Giroud remains a force to be reckoned with as he has scored nine goals in 19 games for the Rossoneri this season and also scored four goals in the World Cup.

Giroud is a reliable goalscorer and is also a great person on and off the pitch. He could be a valuable addition to the Red Devils. But, he does not seem to be a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag's system due to his style of play and age.

However, he could be a decent short-term option while Manchester United look for a long-term solution in the summer or future windows.