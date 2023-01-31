Manchester United, : Positions the Red Devils can eye improving in Summer

Despite Manchester United still not deciding on their new potential owner, the Old Trafford side are planning for the next summer, and once again there could be some big changes expected.

Six new signings were made in the summer to support Erik ten Hag and all of them so far have made a significant impact in the season. However, the Dutchman is aware that more will be needed if he wants to restore Old Trafford to its former splendour.

And with a buyout anticipated and the Glazers finally prepared to cash in, 2023 may be a turning point for all parties involved with the club. The fans can expect a busy summer window with United continuing the overhaul with a lot more incoming as well as outgoing.

Ten Hag's foremost priority in the summer is expected to land an out-and-out number nine. Current striker Anthony Martial has shown glimpses of his lost form under the Dutch coach however his increasing injury issues have left the club with no choice of getting an alternative.

United's acquirement of Wout Weghorst is likely to be temporary. Even if the deal gets permanent, the on-loan striker is only expected to feature as a backup striker in the side, meaning United exploring the market for a new striker. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Juventus's Dušan Vlahovic, and RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko all have been reported as potential targets.

United are also expected to explore the market for a midfielder who could compete alongside Eriksen. The Denmark midfielder has been a revelation under Ten Hag, featuring almost in every important game. However, the English side lack any quality alternative with neither Scott Mctominay nor Fred impressing the manager. United could seek a box-to-box midfielder and there are rumors that the club could once again seek a deal for last summer's potential target Frenkie De Jong.

Other than them, signing a goalkeeper also believed to be on the club's agenda who could surpass David De Gea as a number one in the team while the rest of the transfer could depend on the other outgoings from the club.