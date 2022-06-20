Manchester United ready to allow star defender leave for cut-price fee; Should Erik ten Hag sanction the exit?

Bengaluru, June 20: Manchester United are reportedly willing to let defender Eric Bailly leave the club this summer for a cut-price deal. The 28-year-old is now down to fourth-choice center-back in the United pecking order. The Red Devils could count on Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof all ahead of him. Even last season, there were times when Ralf Rangnick called upon outcast Phil Jones ahead of the 28-year-old.

The situation is unlikely to change under the Dutch coach as well hence, the club have reportedly accepted to take a hit on the €35 signing. The defender could be on the move if any club offers a fee of around €10-12m for him. As of now apparently, there have been interests from Ligue 1 sides Olympique Marseille and Olympique de Lyon.

Eric Bailly's struggle at Manchester United

Eric Bailly's arrival from Villareal in 2016 has been anything but underwhelming. His outcome of the first season was assuring. He made 25 Premier League appearances in his first season and helped the team win the Europa League and League Cup. But often injured and mistake-prone, he slowly has demoted in the pecking order under three different managers.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled to stay fit and has been disappointing when given the opportunity to start in recent years. In the last three campaigns, he has made only 20 combined appearances in the top flight, which justify his struggle.

Should Erik ten Hag sanction his departure?

With three first-team defenders already in the squad and the club chasing centre-backs like Pau Torres or Jurrien Timber, it makes no sense to hold someone like Eric Bailly in the squad.

United may not recoup the big fee they paid for him in 2016. However, by sending him out the club will be cutting down on a lot of wages which is believed to be around £80,000 per week. His departure would not only balance the books but also would open a place for a youngster or a new signing which would be more worthwhile.