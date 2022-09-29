Manchester Uniteds injury news ahead of the derby this weekend

Bengaluru, Sept. 29: Manchester United reportedly are facing the prospect of losing as many as three first-team stars ahead of their Premier League high-voltage contest against Manchester City this weekend.

The Red Devils will aim to win their fifth Premier League game on the trot when they host Manchester City next. United have not been in action in the Premier League since defeating Arsenal 3-1 on September 4 and the Manchester derby will surely be another big litmus test for the Dutch manager.

United face a congested October schedule with nine matches in all competition starting with the Manchester Derby. As they will be playing twice a week with a break of either three or four days in between each match, having a fully-fit squad will be an important factor. But to the Dutch manager's misery, he could be without Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire, as they face a race against time to recover.

Rashford and Martial both have been on the sideline for quite a time now. Martial's Achilles problem is yet to recover. The French striker last played against Liverpool and since then has been on the sideline. There's no news about him returning to the team yet and it could take a couple of more weeks for him to join the training.

United's number nine in Martial's absence was Marcus Rashford however he too sustained a muscular injury following a superb outing against Arsenal. The English attacker however is supposed to return to training soon but has not been picturized yet in training, meaning there is a big possibility of him missing the derby.

The latest name to join them in the physio room is club captain Harry Maguire who suffered a hamstring issue against Germany during the Three Lions' last game. The extent of the damage is currently unclear, but he is reported to be facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines. Apart from the backup keeper Dubravka also suffered a muscular injury at the Slovakia camp and is not expected to make it to the bench against the local rival.