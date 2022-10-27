Manchester United set sights on Bayer Leverkusens Jeremie Frimpong: Good option for Ten Hag?

Bengaluru, Oct. 27: Manchester United are reportedly seeking a more explosive option at the right-back and the winter transfer window could see them exploring the market for options.

United's first-choice right-back Diogo Dalot has done little wrong beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the selection battle this season. But a potential injury to the Portuguese international could be a major blow to Manchester United’s aspirations this term. With Wan-Bissaka expected to be offloaded in January, signing a new right-back looks like a wise investment one way or another.

Keeping that in mind, the Old Trafford side are reportedly exploring the market and the latest name to be associated with them is Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise to becoming a Bundesliga star and United scouts reportedly have been impressed with his display.

Frimpong's career so far

An academy product of Manchester City, Frimpong left England for Celtic in 2019 for more game-time and it is now appearing to be his best decision. He went on to quickly become a mainstay in Neil Lennon’s Celtic side. Having impressed over the course of the season, Leverkusen's signed the Dutch youngster last summer.

Since then he has gone only leaps and bounds in enhancing his football further. He has established himself as a regular for the Bundesliga outfit in the ongoing campaign and is in strong form with five goals and two assists in 15 appearances so far.

Good option for Ten Hag?

The Dutch manager has continuously highlighted the need for quality depth in his squad. With Wan-Bissaka almost out of favour at the side, Frimpong's addition is likely to be very useful considering United are not currently blessed with a deep pool of quality at the right-back. Ten Hag wishes his fullbacks to support attacks seamlessly and, in that respect, Frimpong would be definitely a good option.