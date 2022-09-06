Manchester United summer transfer window 2022-23 review

Bengaluru, Sept. 6: Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer window noticed Manchester United spend a club-record £229m on six new signings in what could be the most important summer for the club in last decade.

The Red Devils encountered a massive overhaul with first-team players Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Lee Grant, Edinson Cavani, and Nemanja Matic all moving on free deals. The squad also looked massively unbalanced with a couple of unwanted players still plying their trade on the side.

Ten Hag targeted a number of slots in the squad to plug in the hole and following the conclusion of the window it is fair to say, the board backed him almost to his demands. Although, a deal for Ten Hag's prime target of the summer Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong could not be completed, however following the turndown the club moved in the right direction and managed to rope in a couple of major targets.

Incomings: Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony and Martin Dubravka

Ajax winger Antony and Casemiro may get all the limelight due to their hefty price tag, however, two other low-cost signings so far have proved to be major differential. Christian Eriksen's arrival on a free transfer this summer is already looking to be a bargain of the season. The Dutch manager has used him as a deep-lying playmaker and he is absolutely shining on all fronts so far.

Malacia, a £13 million arrival also has overtaken Luke Shaw as the first team left-back while another addition from the Dutch league, Martinez also has looked to be a culture changer, adding much-needed aggression to United’s defence.

Antony has already shown his glimpses in his debut game scoring against Arsenal last weekend. Casemiro still seems to be blending with the squad but considering his prodigy he should also deliver. The Newcastle United keeper on the other hand on a season-long loan deal also promises to be an upgrade over Tom Heaton in the current setup.

Outgoings: Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Lee Grant, Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Andreas Pereira and James Garner

United however managed to get rid of some of the underperformers of the squad by letting them leave on a free deal with the likes of all - Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Lee Grant, Edinson Cavani, and Nemanja Matic leaving Old Trafford after their contract's end. But in terms of permanent departure, the club failed to ship off some of their deadwood once again.

United lacked suitors for the likes of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, etc, and could only find loan deals for Alex Telles and Eric Bailly. Only two major permanent departures took place in this window, with Andreas Pereira, leaving the side for Fulham and James Garner leaving for Everton on deadline day.

Overall this should be a fair transfer window for Ten Hag. The Dutch manager will now get a squad that is stronger, more aggressive, and skillful. It will now depend upon the Dutch manager to deliver, and for the United management to follow it up with further investment in January and next summer to maintain the progress.