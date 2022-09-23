Manchester United target Monaco right-back Vanderson next, One for the future?

Kolkata, September 23: Manchester United did a necessary effort to reinforce the squad in the summer window and there can be no doubt it absolutely improved their squad, with Erik ten Hag landing six new players – all of which fit his system better than their predecessors.

However, the right side of the defence is a position that still generates doubts in the team. Diogo Dalot has started the season in fine form as the right back. The new manager clearly likes the young Portuguese defender.

However considering the uncertain future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has found himself out of favor, Ten Hag wants a new addition at the right-back.

Vanderson, 21, has reportedly been earmarked as the next exciting option to fill in the quality, and apparently, the Red Devils are actively looking at him over a 2023 summer capture. United reportedly enquired about an asking price for the Brazilian only last month, however, Monaco manager Philippe Clement and the club’s owners rebuffed the approach. United as a result are now planning to move for him only next summer keeping a close eye.

Vanderson's impressive tenure at Moncao

The 21-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 giants from Brazilian side Gremio in January, but he has quickly established himself in the first team set-up. He has already played 33 games for the Ligue 1 side, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Transfer Situation

After impressing in his first half-season in France, he earned a bumper new contract this summer, meaning he will not available for a lower fee. It is understood that Moncao value him at around £50m. They are not expected to avail such a big fee however can command something close to it considering United's spending power. Barcelona are also said to be keeping a close eye on the development but can back out from the deal if the valuation does not change.

One for the future?

At 21, the Brazilian young defender is only going to get better with each season, so it makes sense for United to target him. The above-mentioned asking fee is definitely a big call however if United can lower it down, it can be a good investment. He could serve as a decent understudy to Dalot and is already good enough to bring more competition and quality to ten Hag’s defence at Old Trafford.