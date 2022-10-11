Manchester United targeting Benfica youngster Antonio Silva - One for the future?

Bengaluru, Oct. 11: Manchester United are building a squad capable of winning titles under Erik ten Hag's tutelage. However, the club are also actively looking to acquire talent for the future.

Keeping that in mind, the Old Trafford side extensively watch potential youngsters around the globe, and one name that has caught their eye is believed to be Benfica's 18-year-old defender Antonio Silva.

With a strong start to the season, the 18-year-old Portuguese lad is now one of his nation's most exciting prospects. Despite rumours linking him to Real Madrid earlier, it is understood that a sensational transfer to Old Trafford may also be in the works.

United reportedly had scouts in the stands watching the teen defender delivering an impressive performance in a surprise 1-1 draw against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League last week. United reportedly have been quite impressed with the display and as per rumours, they could launch an offer in the future window.

Antonio Silva's career so far

The young defender played for three Portuguese sides during his youth before signing for Benfica. He has broken into the first team only this year and so far has been a mainstay in the line-up. He has played in eight games so far this season and earned the most plaudits for his display against PSG.

Transfer Fee

The center-back's current deal at Benfica doesn’t expire until 2027. However, as per rumours, his current deal contains a release clause that is just around £13 million. Benfica are adamant to tie him down to a new contract so that they can claim a sizeable amount if they wish to sell him. But as of now, United could capitalize on the situation by getting one of the brightest talents for a bargain fee.

One for the future

United are well-stocked at centre-back at present and Silva is certainly too young to be a regular straight away. However, Ten Hag is building a team for the future, and considering Silva's potential he will definitely be a great addition in the long run.