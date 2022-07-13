Manchester United to approach for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele: Good option for the Red Devils?

New Delhi, July 13: Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer amidst doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Red Devils were not in the market for a centre forward however things seem to have changed drastically in recent with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly a move away from Old Trafford.

As a result, the club now are keeping their tabs open for a new forward and as per recent rumours, the French forward is one of the players they are looking at.

Moussa Dembele's impressive tenure at Ligue 1

The 25-year-old started his career with Fulham before making a name for himself with Scottish giants Celtic. Dembele scored 19 goals in 64 games for Fulham before making a move to Celtic where he recorded even better numbers with 51 goals in 94 matches for the Hoops. In 2018, he left Celtic to join French Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon and since then he has scored 67 goals in 143 matches for the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is on the back of a terrific campaign with Lyon despite running into an injury that halted his run of form last season. He scored 22 goals and assisted five times for his side last season from 36 matches across all competitions which is a solid return indeed.

Dembele has walked into his final year at Lyon meaning he would be available for a cut-price deal. With no contract extension with Lyon lined up yet, the English giants could apparently sign him for as low as £10m. With United prioritizing other areas of the field at the moment, the said transfer fee hence could be pretty feasible for them.

Should United sign him?

Considering Ronaldo's probable exit and tension surrounding Anthony Martial's form, getting a well-recognized goal scorer like Dembele should turn out to be a good move. Being just 25 years of age, Dembele could be a great acquisition for the long term as well. Moreover, he could be an extremely inexpensive option this summer, something that would allow United to stretch its summer budget further.