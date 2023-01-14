Manchester United to miss three players ahead of the derby against City

Manchester United new signing Wout Weghorst will not be available for the Manchester Derby on Saturday, says their boss Erik ten Hag.

Weghorst was signed on loan from Burnley and will be spending the remainder of the season at Old Trafford. He left his loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas as Man United paid a £2.6 million loan fee for the striker.

Weghorst, who starred for the Netherlands in the World Cup last year, will be hoping to help United in their attacking front during his time at the club. But it seems he will have to wait at least till next week to get his Manchester United debut.

There was an expectation of him taking part in the Manchester derby, but Ten Hag says the Dutch international won't be available.

But along with Weghorst, the Red Devils are going to miss right-back Diogo Dalot as well. The Portugal international has been an integral part of their squad, but will be missing. French striker Anthony Martial is also a doubt for the match against Manchester City.

"Diogo Dalot is not available. Anthony Martial trained this morning, we have to wait how he recovered. If he is available, that will be decided tomorrow. It is a small thing in his leg," Ten Hag said.

United will be hoping to get a positive result against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Red Devils are on an eight-match winning streak across all competitions, four of which have come in the Premier League. They currently sit 4th in the Premier LEague table with 35 points, nine points from leaders Arsenal.