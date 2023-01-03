Manchester United Transfer News: Could Red Devils Move to Bring Back Memphis Depay Prove a Good Deal?

Bengaluru, January 3: Former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay could be heading back to Old Trafford from Barcelona, as per reports in England.

With the Red Devils desperately looking for a forward following Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from the club, Depay has been linked with a return to the club where he failed to impress earlier.

Depay made his dream switch to Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after his contract expired at Olympique Lyonnais.

However, his dream has turned into a nightmare this season as he has struggled for minutes at Camp Nou following the arrivals of players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The Netherlands international has played just 131 minutes of football for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, scoring once in the process. He was Barcelona's top scorer in all competitions last season with 13 strikes in all competitions.

With his Barcelona deal expiring this summer, Depay could be available on the cheap this summer. And he could be a great addition to the Manchester United side on a bargain.

Even though his first spell at the club was not a successful one, Depay is a lot more experience now and should be able to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Depay is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing either as a number nine or on the flanks. He has been a reliable goalscorer for club and country in recent years and would add plenty of quality and experience to the Manchester United side.

The versatile forward played 53 games for Manchester United in his first spell, having scored on just seven occasions while providing six assists.

His stint at the club lasted only one and a half years. However, he is a lot matured now and will also have his compatriot Erik ten Hag as boss should he make his return to Old Trafford. If available for the right price, Manchester United would be wise to bring Depay back to the club.