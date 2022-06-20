Manchester United Transfer News: Three defenders Red Devils could target as Jurrien Timber alternatives

Bengaluru, June 20: Manchester United have been handed a major blow in the pursuit of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old Dutchman was wanted by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford as he looked to bolster the defensive ranks of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag managed the Netherlands international at the Johan Cryuff Arena. In fact, the young centre-back made his first team debut under the manager and Ten Hag is reportedly furious to have been rejected by the youngster.

Now, Manchester United have to shift their attentions towards other options as he is said to be not happy with the defensive options he has at his disposal.

Skipper Harry Maguire had a season to forget while Raphael Varane also endured a difficult debut season at the club. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones have all struggled for consistency over the years.

Here, we take a look at three options Ten Hag could look at as alternatives for Jurrien Timber:

Lisandro Martinez - Ajax

Another Ajax defender who could be on the move this summer, Lisandro Martinez could be targeted by Ten Hag as an alternative to Timber. The Argentine international is also wanted by Arsenal but Manchester united should hold an advantage thanks to the presence of Ten Hag.

Martinez was Ajax's Player of the Season last time out and has impressed on a weekly basis with his all-round ability at the heart of defence. A modern-day ball-playing defender with an incredible range of passing, the 24-year-old is also capable of slotting in as a left-back or a defensive midfielder.

Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

A top-class centre-back who has been linked with almost every top club in recent years, Kalidou Koulibaly still quite surprisingly remains a Napoli player.

At 30 years of age, this summer could be his last chance to make his dream move while Napoli's last chance to cash in on the defender. Koulibaly's age might not be ideal for the Red Devils but he could still prove to be the ideal signing for Erik ten Hag as he looks to shore up his backline.

Nikola Milenkovic - Lazio

Another defender who has been ever-impressive in Serie A for several years now, Nikola Milenković would be a solid addition to the Manchester United backline.

Just like timber, the Serbian international is capable of playing either as a centre-back or a right-back and he is also a menace in the air thanks to his huge 6 ft 5 in frame. With his contract expiring in 2023, the Serb could also be available on a bargain.