Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

After a successful trip to Molineux on New Year’s Eve, Manchester United will return to Old Trafford as they will host 15th-placed Bournemouth next.

Erik ten Hag’s side now have three wins in the last four league matches and they have come to the brink of the top-four spot in the table for the first time this season.

United picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last game, thanks to a goal from substitute Marcus Rashford to round off 2022 on a high.The game against Bournemouth however should hand them plenty of space to prolong their fine attacking form and grab three points given they are up against the team with the weakest defensive record in the competition.

Bournemouth are just four points off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Cherries have lost three games in a row after the resuming of club football and definitely face an uphill task when they head to Old Trafford.



Date: 4th January 2023

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Team News:

United are likely to make just two changes from the side they fielded against Wolves in the last game. After being benched in the last as punishment for oversleeping, Marcus Rashford should return to starting XI while Lisandro Martinez could enter to the line-up after returning from World Cup celebrations in Argentina. If he does, Luke Shaw will most likely move to left-back with Tyrell Malacia missing out. Diogo Dalot is still not fit yet to play after his hamstring injury while Jadon Sancho is not expected to be a part of the side till now.

