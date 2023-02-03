Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, H2H, Streaming Details

Manchester United will return to the Premier League assignment after three consecutive cup fixtures when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).

The Red Devils have found themselves in a decent position after a terrific upheaval post-World Cup, and are aiming to push Manchester City and Arsenal for the title challenge. Erik Ten Hag's side will eye three points against the Eagles, who have done reasonably well against them in the recent past.

United are coming to the tie with three cup victories behind them. They are through to the EFL Cup Final after a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest. Also, a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup means the Red Devils will be locking horns against West Ham in the next round.

Palace, on the other hand, are without a win in 5 matches across all competitions. But they managed two home draws against Newcastle and Manchester United in the reverse fixture.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Team News:

Manchester United will be missing the services of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a horrible ankle injury and will be out for a couple of months. Diogo Dalot (Hamstring), Donny van de Beek (Knee) and Scott McTominay (Knock) are also out of the game against Palace.

Advertisement

The Eagles have their injury problems as well. Talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha is out with a hamstring problem, and so is defender Joachim Andersen, whose calf injury has kept him out since the middle of January. James McArthur (Groin) and Nathan Ferguson (Foot) are also out for Patrick Vieira.