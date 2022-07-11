Manchester United vs Liverpool, Preseason 2022: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel and Kick Off Time in IST

Bengaluru, July 11: Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool will kick off their preseason campaign with a friendly clash at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the Erik ten Hag era begins for the Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will look to get in shape for the title challenge in the upcoming season after finishing second best both in Premier League and Champions League.

Liverpool, however, had two trophies celebrate in the last season as opposed to Manchester United, who just sneaked through to make the Europa League for the upcoming season.

United will be without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants to exit the club in search of Champions League football. The Red Devils will also be without Paul Pogba, who rejoined Juventus on a free transfer.

Ten Hag, the former Ajax boss, took over the reigns from interim coach Ralf Rangnick. The Dutch tactician has so far just brought in full back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Liverpool, on the other hand, replaced Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Here is all you need to know about Manchester United vs Liverpool Preseason 2022 match - Date, Kick Off Time, Squads, Live Streaming and TV Channel Info:

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason 2022 match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (July 12).

What time does Manchester United vs Liverpool preseason 2022 match kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM Local Time (2 PM BST and 6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday (July 12).

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Preseason 2022 Match?

The match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network - Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD, while live streaming will be available via Sony LIV app and website (subscription required).

What is the squad Manchester United will use on preseason tour?

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

What is the squad Liverpool will use on preseason tour?

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders: Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards: Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark