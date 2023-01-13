Manchester United vs Manchester City: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Bengaluru, January 13: Reigning Premier League champion Manchester City will travel to Old Trafford in an intriguing showdown this weekend to face their neighbours Manchester United.

Nine goals were scored in the first Manchester Derby of the season, six of which went in Pep Guardiola's favor as City recorded a convincing 6-3 victory.

However, since that humiliation in early October, Erik ten Hag has helped Manchester United establish consistency and rhythm.

In 17 matches in Premier League, United have won 14, drawn 2, and lost only one and now are fourth in the standings with a game still to play. They can even move to third spot in the table with a victory on Saturday (January 14).

City despite their shocking defeat in mid-week against Southampton in the Carabao Cup are in a good shape in the league, but are still five points below league leaders Arsenal.

At this stage, they can not afford to lose more points and it surely makes this fixture more interesting for both sides that are in the top four.

Date: 14th January 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (App & Website)

Manchester United vs Manchester City team news

The only injury concern Ten Hag faces is of Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese right-back returned for the Carabao Cup clash against Charlton but was forced off in the 34th minute. It remains to be seen whether he will return for the match. Apart from him, United have no other concerns regarding their preferred XI.

Likewise, City will also have one notable absence in Ruben Dias. The 25-year-old sustained a hamstring injury at the World Cup and is expected to be out for another two weeks. Guardiola could use John Stones and Manuel Akanji as a centre back pairing or could look at Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester United vs Manchester City H2H Results

Man United wins: 77

Draws: 53

Manchester City wins: 58

Manchester United vs Manchester City Possible Line Ups:

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Anthony Martial.

Manchester City Starting XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United vs Manchester City Dream 11 Prediction:

Manchester City is recuperating from what some have dubbed their worst performance under Guardiola this season after their 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup. On the other hand, United are aiming for their ninth straight victory. Therefore, the momentum is with the home team, but City could rise to the occasion and react to their midweek defeat.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes (Vice-Captain), Antony

Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Erling Haaland (Captain)