Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: EFL Cup Preview, Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal next, pushing them to put their disappointing performance at the Emirates out of their minds.

Given that United's recent loss to Arsenal has put an end to any lingering hopes of a Premier League push, the Red Devils will focus more on the cup competitions going forward.

Forest, on the other hand, will be potentially only 180 minutes away from a memorable trip to Wembley after their return to Premier League only this season.

In their previous five matches in three competitions, Forest has produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. In contrast, Manchester United has won four of their last six games, drawn one, and lost one. The Red Devils are the sure favourites but the League Cup has delivered numerous upsets and Forest have all the capabilities to grab the headlines.

Date: 26th January 2023

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: The City Ground

Live streaming: No Indian Channel will telecast the game. The match will be open to watching live on Sky Sports TV or Sky Go app in the UK.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Team News:

Both sides are likely to field a strong XI for the semi-final tie and there could be very few rotations. Nottingham have a few injury issues with the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, and Giulian Biancone all sidelined. Midfielder Ryan Yates is also a doubt for the game due to illness. Other than them, United loanee Dean Henderson will have to sit out for the game with Wayne Hennessey expected to take control in front of the goal.

United will be without Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot who are yet to be match fit. Jadon Sancho although has joined the training, but not expected to feature in this tie yet. Casemiro is likely to return to the starting XI after missing out on the last game through suspension. Apart from them, United are poised to announce a strong line-up.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United H2H Results

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Draws: 24

Manchester United wins: 49

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LineUps:

Nottingham Forest Starting XI (4-3-1-2): Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Danilo, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala; Gustavo Scarpa; Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson.

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Wout Weghorst.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Dream 11 Prediction:

Forest's home form has been crucial to their progression in this competition. Since September, they are yet to lose a home game. However, considering the gulf in talent and recent forms, United should register a comfortable victory in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Wayne Hennessey

Defenders - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Renan Lodi

Midfielders - Gustavo Scarpa, Morgan Gibbs-White, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony

Strikers - Wout Weghorst (Captain), Brennan Johnson (Vice-Captain)