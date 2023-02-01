Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream: Carabao Cup semifinal 2nd Leg Live Online, TV Telecast

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live stream: Nottingham Forest will have a mountain to climb on Wednesday night when they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semifinal second leg with a 3-0 deficit to fill at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United put up a strong display to beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg at the City Ground last week. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes gave Red Devils a substantial lead for the return leg.

Manchester United added further to their winning momentum soon after as they defeated Reading 3-1 in the fourth round of FA Cup to keep their hopes alive and running for two cup success this season under new coach Erik Ten Hag.

The game also saw new goal scorers in Casemiro's brace and a solitary goal from Casemiro as Manchester United stretched their goal-scoring streak to 19 games in all competitions.

History also backs Manchester United for Wednesday's game as no team has even won Carabao Cup match after going 3-0 down in the first leg. However, Manchester United fans are still wary of the fact that they lost two Carabao Cup semifinals despite winning the first leg.

Nottingham Forest is not enjoying the best of form too as they made an embarassing third round exit at FA Cup to Blackpool but will take comfort from the fact that they had a week-rest before their toughest game of the season.

Nottingham also have nothing to lose on the night as reaching Carabao Cup semifinal is their best performance in the competition in 31 years.

Carabao Cup: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semifinal of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 on Wedneday night (Thursday morning). The match will be played at the Old Trafford and is set to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be Live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The match will also live stream on Voot Select app and JioTV (Sports18).