Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Manchester United return to Premier League action with the hope of securing a place in the top four against Nottingham Forest next. The fifth-place side will be taking on Forest for the first time since their 8-1 victory over them during the 1998-99 season.

The Red Devils will hope to advance and secure a top-four berth against a Forest squad that has failed to win away from home this season after a dominating performance in the Carabao Cup where they won 2-0 against Burnley.

United ended the pre-World Cup phase with a 1-2 away win at Fulham. With a victory over the recently promoted team at home in front of the home crowd, Ten Hag's men will have a fantastic opportunity to continue the domestic league season.

Forest on the other hand will look to register their first away win. Steve Cooper's side displayed fantastic attacking form midweek when they defeated Championship team, Blackburn 4-1 on the road, winning the Carabao Cup round of 16. At Old Trafford, they could use another confidence boost in their battle against relegation.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest:

Date: 28th December 2022

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)



Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Team News:

Ten Hag will be without three first-team starters in this game. World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and runners-up Raphael Varane are yet to arrive from holiday. They will likely be replaced with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for the central-back partnership. United will also be without Diogo Dalot who suffered a hamstring injury in the world cup and is expected to be replaced with Wan Bissaka who showed a jubilant display against Burnley in midweek.

Forest will be without Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Giulan Biancone who are out injured for the foreseeable future. Their first-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson will not be available to face his parent club.



Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest H2H Results (Last Five Games):

Manchester United: 5 Wins

Nottingham Forest: 0 Wins

Draws: 0

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Possible Line Ups:

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Anthony Martial.

Nottingham Forest Starting XI (4-3-2-1): Wayne Hennessey; Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala; Jesse Lingard, Morgan Gibbs-White; Brennan Johnson.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Dream 11 Prediction:

Considering Manchester United's form and Nottingham Forest's terrible away record so far in the league, Ten Hag's men should register a comprehensive win. However, The Tricky Trees have caused upset in some big games this season and it will be interesting to see how they turn up in this game.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - David De Gea

Defenders - Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Renan Lodi

Midfielders - Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes (Vice-Captain), Antony, Remo Freuler, Jesse Lingard

Strikers - Anthony Martial (Captain), Brennan Johnson