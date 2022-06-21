Manchester United want Arsenal target, a good deal?

Kolkata, June 21: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is quite clearly looking to bolster his defensive ranks.

The Red Devils fared quite poorly at the back last season which was one of the many reasons for them to miss out on a Champions League qualification.

Erik ten Hag reportedly wanted Jurrien Timber to follow him to Old Trafford but the Dutchman has rejected a move as per rumours.

Hence, the Red Devils have reported targeted his Ajax team-mate Lisandro Martinez as an alternative.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24-year-old has been a stellar performer for Ajax over the last few years and was also named the Dutch side's Player of the Year last campaign. The Argentinian is reportedly wanted by Arsenal as well as Mikel Arteta also looks to bolster his backline.

A left-footed defender with an exquisite range of passing, Martinez is a perfect modern-day ball playing defender. He is also more than capable of filling in at left-back or at defensive midfield when needed.

United skipper Harry Maguire had a season to forget last time out and often made headline for his high-profile errors. Raphael Varane also struggled to get going in his debut season at Old Trafford due to injuries as well as inconsistency.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have also shown that they are not capable of being entrusted with a first-team role with hoth being inconsistent and injury-prone. Phil Jones has also been out of favor for quite some time now.

Martinez would be a massive addition to Ten Hag's side if the Red Devils can beat Arsenal for his signature. Ten Hag already knows the defender inside out and that will definitely help him if he makes his move to Old Trafford.

Adding a new centre-back to the squad should be regarded as a top priority for the Red Devils and Lisandro Martinez looks like a perfect target thanks to his unique skillset. If available for the right price, Martinez seems like a no-brainer for the Premier League club.