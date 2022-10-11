Manchester United want Benfica keeper next summer - Good option for the Red Devils?

Bengaluru, Oct. 11: Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

Despite being Manchester United’s hero for almost a decade, the Spanish shot-stopper's recent form has raised eyebrows. Due to the decline in performance levels and De Gea seemingly finding it difficult to adjust to Erik ten Hag’s new system particularly due to his restricted ability with the ball at his feet, United are said to be considering bringing in a new keeper.

The 28-year-old Benfica keeper who is currently in top form is reportedly one of the options the club are looking at and a move for him next summer could be expected.

Vlachodimos's impressive season so far

Vlachodimos joined the Portuguese side from Panathinaikos in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has been the first choice for them in between the sticks. The Greek international has been outstanding so far in the new season for Benfica. He has kept nine clean sheets from 16 appearances while conceding just seven goals in the process.

The Benfica keeper has shown during his time at Portugal how capable he is playing out from the back. Furthermore, he has also been impressive with his shot-stopping ability - the identical skills Ten Hag seeks from his keeper.

Good option for United?

The current contract for De Gea will end in the summer of 2023. Manchester United do have the opportunity to employ an extension clause of one year, however, given the present situation, it looks like he could also be replaced with someone new. Loanee Dean Henderson may return from Nottingham Forest next season, however, it seems United may not show faith in the goalkeeper.

In that aspect, investing in a new shot-stopper definitely makes sense and the Benfica keeper could be a good choice. Vlachodimos has enough top-flight as well as European experience to command the number one spot at Old Trafford while His current contract expires in the summer of 2024 meaning he may not attract a hefty fee, making the deal feasible for the English giants.