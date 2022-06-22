Manchester United want Brazilian attacker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, June 22: Manchester United have been widely linked with a move for FC Porto striker Evanilson. It has also been claimed by the Portuguese media that Porto have already rejected an initial offer of £55 million for their star attacker. It is suggested that the 22-year-old Brazilian was on Erik ten Hag's wishlist as he looks to strengthen the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were believed to be initially keen on Darwin Nunez from Benfica but have lost out to rivals Liverpool in the race to sign the Uruguay international. Evanilson has reportedly emerged as an alternative to Nunez for Erik ten Hag.

The former Fluminese had a breakout 2021-22 season for FC Porto. The Brazilian forward scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances for Porto across all competitions.

Contracted to Porto with a long-term deal until 2025, it's hardly a surprise to see that the Portuguese giants are reluctant to sell him too easily this summer. Manchester United must up their bid in order to land the 22-year-old but would he be worth it? Evanilson might be 22 years of age but he has had just one good season in his career so far and that was also not anything spectacular.

Liverpool have been criticised by many for spending a fortune on Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan also had just one excellent season but he was almost unstoppable in that campaign. Evanilson is clearly not at that level right now. There is a chance that he comes good for Manchester United but the Red Devils are clearly not in a position to take such a high risk that too for a massive fee.

It is quite evident that Ten Hag is looking to bolster his attack ahead of the next season with the club being overly reliant on veteran attacker Cristiano Ronaldo last season. Marcus Rashford had a season to forget and Anthony Martial also struggled to impress even after being shipped out on loan to Sevilla in January.

With Edinson Cavani also set to leave with his contract expiring, a new striker is seemingly Ten Hag's priority for good reasons. And, he would be wise to look for an alternative to Evanilson if he costs the club more than £55 million.