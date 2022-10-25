Manchester United want Jhon Duran, a good addition?

Kolkata, October 25: According to rumours in England, Manchester United are ready to battle it out with their arch rivals Liverpool for the signature of Colombia wonderkid Jhon Duran.

It was reported earlier this month that Liverpool were interested in the Chicago Fire attacker but could now face competition from the Red Devils with Erik ten Hag believed to be interested in the wonderkid.

It is presumed that Manchester United representatives have already been in touch with Chicago Fire recently regarding a move for the 18-year-old attacker as they look to stave off competition from their rivals.

Duran's agent and family members travelled to England recently and have been in talks with a number of clubs in both England and Spain. The Major League Soccer side could be prepared to sell after a disappointing season having finished 12th in the Eastern Conference.

It is understood that despite Chicago Fire acknowledging that Duran's value could soar if they can hold him for a big longer, they are ready to cash in on him with a view to reinvest in the side. Duran only made his move to Chicago Fire this season and has already shown his enormous potential.

The 18-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on a further six assists in 30 games this campaign. His exploits on the pitch for Chicago Fire has also seen him being rewarded with two senior caps for Colombia. He was a part of the Colombian side that played against Guatemala and Mexico during the international break.

The Colombian is blessed with blistering pace and immense technical ability. In many ways, he resembles now-Liverpool star Luis Diaz. At six foot one, he is also quite blessed physically which makes him a rare combination of physical and technical ability. He has predominantly played as a number nine this season but is also adept of playing on either flank.

Chelsea are another Premier League side to have expressed in their interest in the youngster while there is also interest from clubs in Spain and Germany. If Manchester United can beat competition for the signature of the wonderkid and that too for a decent price, he could prove to be a solid addition to the Red Devils.