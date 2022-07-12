Manchester United want Leandro Paredes, a good move?

Kolkata, July 12: Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The Argentinian international is expected to make a move away from Parc des Princes following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in the summer.

The 28-year-old is reportedly not in the plans of new manager Christophe Galtier and it looked like he would make a switch back to Italy.

However, it now seems that Manchester United are keen on exploring a move for the 28-year-old, who has been capped 44 times by his country.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Red Devils have got in touch with PSG regarding a move for the Argentinian and have been quoted a price of €35million (£29.6m).

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder is believed to be keen on a move as he looks to nail down a place for himself in Argentina's World Cup squad.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his midfield ranks this summer following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. His key target is believed to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, but the move has become complicated due to the financial situation of the Catalan club.

Paredes joined PSG in 2019 but played just 15 league games for the club last season. In total, he played for a total of just 1244 minutes across all competitions with PSG having plenty of options and depth in the middle of the park.

The Argentinian is equally competent either as a number six or as a number eight but likes to operate mostly at the base of midfield. United have lacked a quality number six for several years now and Paredes could put an end to that wait.

Regardless of the Red Devils signing De Jong or not, Paredes looks like a perfect signing from their point of view. He is technically sound enough to play in Ten Hag's system and would improve the United side.

Still only 28, Paredes has plenty of football left at the highest level. Hence, he would be a signing who could play a key role in United midfield for at least four or five years.