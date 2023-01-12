Marcus Rashford and his resurgence under Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford should set his sights on a career-best goal haul this season after adding a brace in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup fixture.

The 25-year-old has regained his form after two gruelling seasons, scoring once in each of his previous six outings for a total of seven goals. Overall he has recorded 15 goals and six assists in 25 games which are immense compared to his five goals last season.

The English international showed the same promise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also scoring, 22 goals in all competitions in the 2019–20 season and 21 goals in the 2020–21 season, respectively. Rashford, along with Anthony Martial, was one of United's top strikers, helping the Old Trafford side earn second in the Premier League and runners-up in the Europa League. However, things became almost the opposite last season. After missing the opening few months of the 2021–22 season due to a lingering shoulder injury, he looked like a former self of the player.

Low on confidence and inconsistency, the Englishman struggled for form last season when given opportunities and at one point was even benched by former manager Rangnick. A year after a dire situation at the club many questioned the Englishman’s skills and whether he had the stature to play for United or for a top Premier League club. Even in the summer, there were rumours that Rashford may leave Old Trafford, with sources claiming that PSG were interested in the youngster.

Rashford Rejuvenation under Erik Ten Hag:

However, from the beginning, the new Erik Ten Hag put his trust in the youngster and even made a statement regarding how the England international's game just needed some fine-tuning to make him return to his best once again. The Dutch manager's belief in him is now paying dividends something that the player desperately needed from his manager. The 25-year-old now looks like a nemesis for opponents every time he enters the field and is the most consistent performer.

By switching between a center and a left-sided role, Ten Hag is currently getting the most out of Rashford. No matter how many times he has failed at each stage of the game, he is no longer frightened to challenge defenders because of his high level of confidence.

The 25-year-old's transformation from an immature teenager who endured relentless criticism and bore the burden of United's underwhelming performances to maybe one of the top players at Old Trafford is slowly growing to be a majestic tale and fans will only hope that the resurgence continues.