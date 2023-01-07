Rashford: Current Man Utd form up there with the best Ive ever been

Old Trafford, Jan 7: Marcus Rashford feels his current run of form is "up there with the best" he has ever been after another excellent display in Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Everton.

After scoring in his previous four matches, Rashford looked a man full of confidence as he ran Everton's defence ragged on Friday (January 6), playing a part in all three goals as United saw off the Toffees 3-1.

He set up Antony for the opener just four minutes in, and though Conor Coady levelled for Everton shortly after, dazzling work from Rashford down the left wing forced the Everton defender to turn into his own net to put United 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Rashford then capped his brilliant performance by thumping home a penalty late on after Alejandro Garnacho was felled by Ben Godfrey, becoming the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2012 to score in seven consecutive home appearances in all competitions.

After leading United into the fourth round, Rashford believes he is near the peak of his powers, telling ITV: "This is probably up there with the best I've ever been.

"I feel good on the pitch and I'm getting in positions and areas to score goals. If they keep creating chances, I feel at the minute I'll keep scoring."

Manager Erik ten Hag is enjoying a strong start to his Old Trafford career, and his team remain fighting on all four fronts as he looks to end his first season with silverware.

Rashford says United have their sights firmly set on winning trophies, explaining: "That's the aim. That's why we do what we do and work so hard.

"We want to be in finals and play in the biggest games. Ultimately we want to win silverware and trophies, so hopefully this season we get the opportunity to do that.

"It's always nice to go through in cup games, and the FA Cup is definitely a special competition to play in.

"We're pleased that we can go through to the next round and more importantly, we keep momentum going and keep winning games."

In stark contrast to United's hunt for glory, success for Everton may be simply staying in the Premier League after a run of six defeats in seven in all competitions.

Manager Frank Lampard looked to be staring down the barrel after his team were hammered 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, but an improved performance against United, albeit in defeat, has given the former Chelsea man hope he can turn things around.

Lampard cited Rashford as the key to the result, saying: "The players were very, very good. We had the better chances.

"Marcus Rashford was probably the difference between the two teams because top individual talent can do that to you."

With a huge league fixture with fellow strugglers Southampton next up for Everton, Lampard was asked whether he expected to be in the dug-out, to which he replied: "That's not under my control. It's not for me to focus on that.

"This league can change very quickly and when you're in difficult times you have to work really hard to get out of it and the picture can change. My focus is on this team and getting a result against Southampton."